12:12 26.03.2018

National Guard step by step approaching standards of leading world countries – Poroshenko

 International cooperation of the National Guard of Ukraine is a priority for the government, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"The international cooperation of the National Guard is the first priority for the leadership of the state and the leadership of the National Guard," Poroshenko said during the celebrations dedicated to the fourth anniversary of the creation of the National Guard in Kyiv on Monday.

He recalled that the National Guard joined the international association of gendarmerie and police forces as a military institution.

"Accession as a full member is a sign of recognition of the proper level of military formation. Such an assessment by our foreign colleagues is extremely important for any professional," the president said.

Poroshenko stressed that the National Guard is step by step approaching the standards of the leading countries of the world. The president noted that the system of management and communication is improving rapidly, logistics is developing steadily, and new models of military equipment are being adopted.

