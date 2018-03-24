Ministry for Occupied Territories reports illegal detention of Ukrainian citizen Memedeminov in Crimea

The Ministry for Temporarily-Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) has said the Russian Federation's law-enforcers have unlawfully detained in the occupied Crimea a citizen of Ukraine, journalist Nariman Memedeminov.

"In connection with the illegal detention of a citizen of Ukraine, Nariman Memedinov, the Ministry for Temporary Occupied Territories again stresses the illegality and unlawfulness of such actions by representatives of the Russian law enforcement agencies," the Ministry said on its Facebook page on Friday.

"The government of Ukraine is doing everything possible to support the citizens of Ukraine, who remain under the occupation," the Ministry said.

Facebook users reported earlier Nariman Memedeminov was detained in Kholmivka, Bakhchysarai district, Crimea, on Thursday, March 22. He was charged with allegedly extremist statements in a YouTube video shot in 2012-13.

According to media reports, on Friday, March 23, Kyivsky District Court of Simferopol ruled to arrest Crimean Tatar activist Nariman Memedinov until May 16.