Facts

17:05 24.03.2018

Militants shell Ukrainian army positions in ATO zone 3 times on Friday – ATO HQ

Over the past day, militants opened fire on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donetsk sector three times, the press center of the ATO headquarters said on Saturday morning.

On Friday, militants continued to violate the conditions for a complete ceasefire having carried out three shellings: one of the populated area and two of the Ukrainian army strongholds.

In the Donetsk sector, militants shelled Avdiyivka. All in all, they launched six mines at the village. As a result of the shelling, a small house and an economic building were partially destroyed. There are no casualties among civilians.

Also around midnight, militants used rocket-propelled grenades, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions near Maryinka, and 82-mm mortars to shell Kamyanka. No Ukrainian soldier were hurt in the shelling.

The ceasefire was observed in the Luhansk sector, the ATO headquarters wrote on their Facebook page.

