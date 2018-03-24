Facts

12:48 24.03.2018

Final version of national security bill to provide for parliamentary control over SBU activities – Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said that the final version of the draft law on national security of Ukraine will contain a provision on the parliamentary control over the activities of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

"The final wording of the new law on national security will include the introduction of civilian parliamentary control over the activities of the Service [SBU]. In my opinion, just as in the opinion of our partners – NATO member states, it is important to fully ensure the compliance of the law, which I have recently handed to the Verkhovna Rada, to NATO standards," Poroshenko said during the events on the occasion of the day of the Security Service of Ukraine on Saturday in Kyiv region.

He recalled that NATO membership is Ukraine's strategic goal.

