U.S. authorities support providing over $620 million to Ukraine – Ukrainian ambassador

U.S. President Donald Trump and the U.S. Congress supported the bill on the budget for the fiscal year 2018, which envisages providing assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $620.7 million, on Friday, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Valeriy Chaly said.

"Important news! The U.S.'s assistance to Ukraine has increased. The joint decision of the U.S. president and the Congress in support to Ukraine. U.S. President Trump signed the omnibus spending bill passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives for the fiscal year 2018. The document determines the total amount of assistance to Ukraine as $620.7 million," he said on his Facebook account on Friday evening.

The ambassador expressed gratitude to Ukraine's strategic partner.

"We value the provision of additional resources for defense and reforms in Ukraine. It is equally important that it is a clear message from a strategic partner. Both to us and our enemies," Chaly said.

