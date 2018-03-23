Facts

15:56 23.03.2018

Kolesnikov says Savchenko should be allowed to defend herself at large

A co-chairman of the Opposition Bloc, Borys Kolesnikov, believes that Ukrainian MP Nadia Savchenko should be allowed to defend herself at liberty, not in custody.

"They want to call her to account. But why should she be detained and arrested? As far as I remember, Nadia Savchenko flew from abroad only a few days ago, and it was already known at the time that charges would be brought against her. If she wanted to evade the investigation, she would not have just returned to the country, and most likely no one would have ever extradited her... Therefore, it is foolish and absurd to arrest the woman. Perhaps, suspicions against her are not groundless, but give the person the opportunity to defend herself at liberty. They should have offered deputies or citizens to bail her out," the press service of the Opposition Bloc quoted her as saying.

He said that he was not a supporter of Savchenko, but "she found herself in a very unpleasant situation."

"The whole country was fighting for her. When she was exchanged and she flew to Kyiv, there was a line of politicians who wanted to be photographed with her. She was awarded the title of the Hero of Ukraine, and now they want her to undergo a psychiatric examination. This is Bulgakov's 'Heart of a Dog,' but only in the form of a tragedy, not a comedy," the politician said.

