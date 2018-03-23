Facts

14:59 23.03.2018

Savchenko refuses to provide investigation with her voice sample, biomaterial for DNA expertise

Savchenko refuses to provide investigation with her voice sample, biomaterial for DNA expertise

MP Nadiia Savchenko has refused to provide the investigation with a sample of her voice and biomaterial for DNA examination.

"I refused audio identification because my voice sounds everywhere. And I refused to hand over molecular samples: you have glasses, cups, from which I drank. Take the trouble to take them yourself," she said during the trial at the Shevchenkivsky district court of Kyiv on choosing her a measure of restraint on Friday.

In the court hall, the prosecutor's representative said that Savchenko had been offered to provide samples for DNA examination, in order, in particular, to confirm that the mobile phone, appearing in the investigation, belongs to her.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Weapons from Russia-occupied Donbas transported to determine their origin – Savchenko

Savchenko announces hunger strike in court

Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district court receives motion of choosing restraint measure to Savchenko in arrest form

Kyiv district court receives recommendation for arrest of Savchenko earlier deprived of parliamentary immunity

Russian operation aimed at sowing chaos, destroying Ukraine – Poroshenko on Savchenko case

Prosecutor General signs, notifies Savchenko of suspicion in presence of her lawyer

'Savchenko group' planned to shell central Kyiv from island or ship on Dnieper

Rada greenlights MP Savchenko's prosecution, detention, and arrest

Ukraine's Rada committee recognizes prosecutor general's motion for Savchenko arrest as substantiated

Savchenko requests Rada rescind decision to remove her from committee

LATEST

Taruta proposes creating national innovation agency for technical support of startups in Ukraine

Tymoshenko, Poroshenko, Boiko leading candidates for president

Klimkin unveils plans to make joint trip with French, German FMs to Donbas

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Start of Political Season: First Results, First Conclusions'

Poroshenko signs bill regulating concession road construction into law

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Collapse of Trust'

Rada recognizes Russian presidential elections in Crimea as illegitimate - statement

Militants observe ceasefire in ATO zone on Wednesday

French language year starts in fall in Ukraine

Kyiv court turns down Yanukovych lawyer's request for new questioning of Poroshenko

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА