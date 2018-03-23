Savchenko refuses to provide investigation with her voice sample, biomaterial for DNA expertise

MP Nadiia Savchenko has refused to provide the investigation with a sample of her voice and biomaterial for DNA examination.

"I refused audio identification because my voice sounds everywhere. And I refused to hand over molecular samples: you have glasses, cups, from which I drank. Take the trouble to take them yourself," she said during the trial at the Shevchenkivsky district court of Kyiv on choosing her a measure of restraint on Friday.

In the court hall, the prosecutor's representative said that Savchenko had been offered to provide samples for DNA examination, in order, in particular, to confirm that the mobile phone, appearing in the investigation, belongs to her.