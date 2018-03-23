Facts

12:56 23.03.2018

Tymoshenko, Poroshenko, Boiko leading candidates for president

Leading presidential candidates if elections were held this Sunday are Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko, incumbent President Petro Poroshenko and Opposition Bloc Party leader Yuriy Boiko, according to a poll published by the sociological department of Sofia research company.

"Tymoshenko would have the best chances to win if the election was held, followed by Poroshenko and Boiko," department chief Oleksandr Levtsun said at a press conference in the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Friday.

According to the results of the Sofia survey, 14.3% of voters would vote for Tymoshenko, for Poroshenko – 9.5%, and Boiko – 9.3%.

The poll was conducted from March 9 to March 16, 2018 in all Ukrainian regions controlled by Ukraine. Some 2,010 persons over the age of 18 took part. The margin of error is 2.2%.

Interfax-Ukraine
