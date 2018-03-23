Savchenko announces hunger strike in court

Ukrainian deputy (non-factional) Nadiia Savchenko, in respect of which at present the Shevchenkivsky district court of Kyiv is choosing a preventive measure, has announced a hunger strike.

"I am starting a hunger strike from today," Savchenko said, speaking during the court session on Friday.

"It's no longer scary for me, I've already done it," she said. "God helped me last through a 83-day hunger strike [...] If he helps me last longer, I will live longer. If not, [my life] will end before you convict me," she told the judge.

Savchenko went on hunger strike in a Moscow detention facility in December 2014. She said it lasted more than 80 days. She has gone on hunger strike several times since then.