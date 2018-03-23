Facts

11:30 23.03.2018

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Start of Political Season: First Results, First Conclusions'

On Friday, March 23, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference titled "Start of Political Season: First Results, First Conclusions." The participants will include Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; expert of the Gardarika strategic consulting corporation Konstiantyn Matviyenko; and director of the "Ukrainian Barometer" sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists requires press accreditation.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

LATEST

Savchenko refuses to provide investigation with her voice sample, biomaterial for DNA expertise

Taruta proposes creating national innovation agency for technical support of startups in Ukraine

Weapons from Russia-occupied Donbas transported to determine their origin – Savchenko

Tymoshenko, Poroshenko, Boiko leading candidates for president

Savchenko announces hunger strike in court

Klimkin unveils plans to make joint trip with French, German FMs to Donbas

Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district court receives motion of choosing restraint measure to Savchenko in arrest form

Poroshenko signs bill regulating concession road construction into law

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Collapse of Trust'

Kyiv district court receives recommendation for arrest of Savchenko earlier deprived of parliamentary immunity

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА