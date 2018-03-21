Ukraine to prepare procedure for registration of foreigners and stateless persons at border checkpoints

The procedure for registration of foreigners, stateless persons and their documents at the points of crossing through the state border of Ukraine should be developed and approved within two months, as well as the procedure for maintaining the registry of foreigners and their passport data.

According to the official website of the head of state, this is stated in the resolution of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) "On urgent measures to neutralize threats to national security in the field of migration policy".

According to the NSDC resolution, the procedure of biometric verification and identification of citizens of Ukraine, foreigners and stateless persons should also be developed and approved.

The Cabinet of Ministers should approve within two weeks "the procedure for filling and using the migration card, in particular, during the verification of the reasons for entry into Ukraine, the continuation of the stay of foreigners and stateless persons in its territory."

As reported, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed a decree on Wednesday, enacting the resolution of the NSDC dated March 1 "On urgent measures to neutralize threats to national security in the field of migration policy."