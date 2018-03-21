Poroshenko signs law banning persons with firearms from entering state buildings

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has signed the law "On Amendments to the Law "On State Protection of State Bodies of Ukraine and Officials," adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on March 20, the presidential website has reported.

"According to the law, persons with cold or firearms (except for people who exercise state protection of the relevant buildings), as well as persons with explosives or explosive items, ammunition, training or imitation ammunition, flammable liquids or combustible solids, pyrotechnic means will be banned from entering the buildings where the Verkhovna Rada, the president of Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers, as well as other senior officials work with respect to which the state protection is exercised," the message reads.

As reported, on March 20, the Verkhovna Rada adopted at first reading and as a whole the amendments to the legislation banning persons with weapons, explosives and other prohibited items from entering the buildings of government agencies that are under state protection.

The law also foresees that servicemen of the State Guard Department of Ukraine, while ensuring state protection, will have the right not to ban persons who carry prohibited items from entering the above buildings.

The law will come into force from the date of its publication.

As reported, last week Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko tabled in the Verkhovna Rada a motion to give consent to the deprivation of parliamentary immunity, detention and arrest of unaffiliated Ukrainian MP Nadia Savchenko.

He said from the parliament's rostrum that investigators had irrefutable evidence that Savchenko plotted a terrorist attack, in particular, explosions in the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada.

"Investigators have irrefutable evidence that Savchenko personally planned, personally recruited, and personally issued orders on how to carry out a terrorist attack here, in this [parliament] hall: destroy two loges in the parliament using two combat grenades, use mortars to shoot at the parliament dome, and use machineguns to kill the survivors," Lutsenko said on March 15.