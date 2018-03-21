Facts

15:01 21.03.2018

Poroshenko signs law banning persons with firearms from entering state buildings

Poroshenko signs law banning persons with firearms from entering state buildings

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has signed the law "On Amendments to the Law "On State Protection of State Bodies of Ukraine and Officials," adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on March 20, the presidential website has reported.

"According to the law, persons with cold or firearms (except for people who exercise state protection of the relevant buildings), as well as persons with explosives or explosive items, ammunition, training or imitation ammunition, flammable liquids or combustible solids, pyrotechnic means will be banned from entering the buildings where the Verkhovna Rada, the president of Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers, as well as other senior officials work with respect to which the state protection is exercised," the message reads.

As reported, on March 20, the Verkhovna Rada adopted at first reading and as a whole the amendments to the legislation banning persons with weapons, explosives and other prohibited items from entering the buildings of government agencies that are under state protection.

The law also foresees that servicemen of the State Guard Department of Ukraine, while ensuring state protection, will have the right not to ban persons who carry prohibited items from entering the above buildings.

The law will come into force from the date of its publication.

As reported, last week Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko tabled in the Verkhovna Rada a motion to give consent to the deprivation of parliamentary immunity, detention and arrest of unaffiliated Ukrainian MP Nadia Savchenko.

He said from the parliament's rostrum that investigators had irrefutable evidence that Savchenko plotted a terrorist attack, in particular, explosions in the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada.

"Investigators have irrefutable evidence that Savchenko personally planned, personally recruited, and personally issued orders on how to carry out a terrorist attack here, in this [parliament] hall: destroy two loges in the parliament using two combat grenades, use mortars to shoot at the parliament dome, and use machineguns to kill the survivors," Lutsenko said on March 15.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko urges intl partners to step up sanctions on Kremlin

Poroshenko calls on Kuwaiti investors to take part in privatization in Ukraine

Poroshenko agrees with Kuwait's Emir on possibility of getting Kuwaiti visas by Ukrainians in airport

Poroshenko expects intl mission's report will denote illegality of holding presidential elections by Russia in Crimea

Poroshenko stands for boycott of 2018 World Cup Russia

Poroshenko will visit Kuwait on March 18-19, Qatar on March 19-20

Poroshenko urges Erdogan not to recognize presidential elections in Crimea

Format of Anti-Terrorist Terrorist to be changed to Joint Forces Operation - Poroshenko

Poroshenko appoints Serhiy Nayev commander of Joint Forces

Poroshenko visits liberated Katerynivka, Zolote in Luhansk region - press secretary

LATEST

French language year starts in fall in Ukraine

Savchenko requests Rada rescind decision to remove her from committee

Kyiv court turns down Yanukovych lawyer's request for new questioning of Poroshenko

Ukraine to oblige Russian visitors to give prior notice of travel, to introduce verification mechanism

Ukraine to prepare procedure for registration of foreigners and stateless persons at border checkpoints

YanAir to launch Kharkiv-Batumi flight from June 4

Ombudsman, head of UN mission on human rights agree on cooperation

MP Bakulin summoned to Prosecutor General's Office on April 5

Defense witness for Yanukovych from Crimea tesifies about attacks on buses in 2014, says why she supported annexation

Brussels hosts premiere of film 'Cyborgs'

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА