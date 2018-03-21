Ombudsman, head of UN mission on human rights agree on cooperation

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova and Head of the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine Fiona Frazer have agreed on cooperation.

"Fiona Frazer congratulated Liudmyla Denisova on her high election and expressed hope for close and fruitful cooperation. The first inaugural meeting will be held next week," the official website of the Ukrainian ombudsman says.

According to Denisova, the presentation of the mission will become a plan for the next actions of the ombudsman.

During the presentation of the 21st UN report on the situation with human rights in Ukraine, Frazer noted that four million people are directly affected by the prolonged conflict in eastern Ukraine. Among the most widespread violations of human rights, she called torture, ill-treatment, violation of the standards of detainees, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, violations of the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Also, issues of moving through the disengagement line, receiving pension payments and registering acts of civil status remain unresolved.

In addition, Frazer said that the mission continues monitoring the human rights situation in Crimea. "On the peninsula, we record systemic problems with the restriction of fundamental freedoms, in particular access to justice, freedom of peaceful assembly and expression of views, which affects the Crimean Tatar population. The right to study in their native language is also violated - since 2014, the number of pupils who study with Ukrainian language of instruction has decreased by 97%," she said.

Among the positive aspects, Frazer noted the decrease in the number of civilian casualties and the release of 307 people on December 27, 2017.