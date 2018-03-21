Facts

13:51 21.03.2018

MP Bakulin summoned to Prosecutor General's Office on April 5

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) has summoned Opposition Bloc MP Yevhen Bakulin on April 5 as a suspect for conducting investigative and procedural actions in a criminal case.

According to the subpoena posted on the PGO's website, Bakulin is summoned to the investigator for especially important cases of the investigative department of the PGO's directorate for international legal cooperation, Serhiy Lukaschuk, for 10.00 on April 5.

The subpoena also states that on March 19, a written notice of suspicion was drafted for Bakulin due to crimes committed under Part 1, Art 255; Part 4, Article 28, Part 5, Article 191; Part 4, Article 28, Part 5, Article 191; Part 2, Article 15, Part 4, Article 28, Part 5, Article 191; Part 4, Article 28, Part 1, Article 366; Part 4, Article 28, Part 3, Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported, on March 15, the Verkhovna Rada supported a motion from Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko and gave consent to the prosecution, detention and arrest of MP Bakulin.

Earlier, Lutsenko reported that the Prosecutor General's Office was investigating criminal proceedings under Article 255 (the creation of a criminal organization), Article 191 (embezzlement), Article 209 (money laundering) and other articles and that the pretrial investigation found that Bakulin was a member of the criminal organization of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, planned and organized the illegal seizure of funds of Naftogaz Ukrainey in the amount of UAH 449.964 million through the organization of a fictitious procedure for tender procurement of jack-up rigs (the so-called "Boiko's oil rigs").

