Facts

13:20 21.03.2018

Defense witness for Yanukovych from Crimea tesifies about attacks on buses in 2014, says why she supported annexation

A resident of Crimea Oksana Mediyeva appearing in court during the trial of disgraced ex-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych on charges of state treason has said unknown persons attacked buses transporting residents of Crimea who returned from anti-Maidan protests in Kyiv in 2014.

She said the buses were stopped at checkpoints and Crimea residents in them were subjected to physical and verbal abuse. According to her, many Crimea residents learned of the incident and the lack of response by police. She said this is one reason why she supported Russia's annexation of Crimea.

The woman said she worked for Yanukovych's Party of Regions as a volunteer.

