Brussels hosts premiere of film 'Cyborgs'

The premiere of the film "Cyborgs: Heroes Never Die" by Ukrainian film director Axtem Seitablaiev has been held in Brussels, Bloc of Petro Poroshenko MP Maria Ionova has said.

"The full hall, the overwhelming majority of foreigners - diplomats, MEPs, representatives of international organizations, representatives of the European Commission, the Ukrainian diaspora. We reminded our European friends who is the author of outrage that the 'Mordor' creates on the territory of our country," Ionova wrote on her Facebook page.

She said that the premiere of the film in Brussels had been organized with the support of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin, the Ministry of Information Policy of Ukraine, the family of the Ukrainian president and the Verkhovna Rada Committee on European Integration.

As reported, on December 11, 2017, the 'Cyborgs,' which tells about the Ukrainian soldiers defending Donetsk Airport in 2014, won the box office in its first weekend, having collected UAH 8.187 million locally.