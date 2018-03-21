Obolonsky court questioning Crimea's resident via video link on Yanukovych's high treason case

Obolonsky District Court of Kyiv has begun questioning a resident of Crimea Oksana Mediyeva in a videoconference mode on the case of high treason of ex-President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych.

She is a witness of the defense. She took part in the rallies of support for the authorities during the Maidan in 2014, who, on her return home, according to Yanukovych's lawyers, was beaten up along with other Crimean residents in the area of the town of Korsun-Shevchenkivsky of Cherkasy region.