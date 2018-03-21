Campaign for resignation of Infrastructure Ministry Omelyan being held near Cabinet of Ministers

About 150 people are rallying near the building of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in the center of Kyiv demanding the resignation of Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan.

There is a stage installed at the entrance to the Cabinet, on which the participants of the rally are taking turns to deliver speeches. It is taking place peacefully, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

The protesters unfurled several banners with slogans criticizing Omelyan's perfomance.

In addition, more than 20 minibuses are parked along the road near the Cabinet of Ministers on both sides of Hrushevskoho Street.

One of the requirements of the protesters is to protect the business of legal carriers.