15:53 20.03.2018

MP Savchenko says Presidential Administration ordered her 'liquidation' three times

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine deputy Nadiia Savchenko has said she received information about an order from Ukraine's Presidential Administration to liquidate her.

"The first time I received the warning, that is, the order of the Presidential Administration, about my physical liquidation, it came from ex-deputy head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Taranov, who later died. The second time I received a warning it came from foreign intelligence. It was about an order from the Presidential Administration to liquidate me," Savchenko said during a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Savchenko said her sister personally visited the Presidential Administration in order to block the order.

Savchenko said she knows about three orders about her possible liquidation.

"I came to understand they wouldn't warn me the fourth time. I thought my best chance would be to get close to the persons tasked with killing me," Savchenko said.

As earlier reported, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko on March 15 submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a motion on granting the consent to bring to criminal responsibility, the detention and arrest of Ukraine's MP (non-factional) Nadiia Savchenko.

"Documents on Savchenko have been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada," spokeswoman of Prosecutor General, Yuriy Lutsenko, Larysa Sarhan wrote on Twitter and posted a photocopy of Lutsenko's motion to Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy.

"I hereby, in accordance with legislation, send for approval recommendations for the authorization of the prosecution, detention, and arrest of Ukrainian parliamentarian Nadiia Viktorivna Savchenko," Lutsenko wrote in his letter.

The prosecutor general also submitted to the Rada materials substantiating his recommendations.

"Investigators have irrefutable evidence that Savchenko personally planned, personally recruited, and personally issued orders on how to carry out a terrorist attack here, in this [parliament] hall: destroy two loges in the parliament using two combat grenades, use mortars to shoot at the parliament dome, and use machineguns to kill the survivors," Lutsenko said.

