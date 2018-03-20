Ukraine, Qatar sign military and technical cooperation deal

An agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of Qatar on military and technical cooperation has been signed in the presence of President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The signing of the document will facilitate mutually beneficial and long-term cooperation between the two states in the military and technical field with the use of the latest scientific and technical achievements in the defense industry, the presidential press service said on Tuesday.

"The document will contribute to strengthening friendly ties between Ukraine and Qatar aimed at improving the defense capacity of the two states," it said.

In addition, the sides signed a memorandum of understanding between Kyiv National University named after Taras Shevchenko and the University of Qatar.

The document will be conducive to the establishment of practical cooperation between the leading educational institutions of Ukraine and Qatar, more active development of contacts between students, the exchange of experience between lecturers and scientists, and the like.