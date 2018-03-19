No suspicion notices drawn up after searches at Nova Poshta

Notices of suspicion have not been drawn up after the searches were conducted in the offices and warehouses of Nova Posta and related companies in Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Lviv, Kharkiv and Poltava, through which funds were transferred across Ukraine, Larysa Sarhan, spokeswoman for Ukraine's prosecutor general, reported on her Facebook page on Saturday, March 17.

According to the report, the pretrial investigation is carried out in criminal proceedings on the abuse of office by officials of Nova Posta and other related enterprises who, with the participation of officials of the State Fiscal Service, with the goal of obtaining an undue benefit for Nova Poshta, "covered its [Nova Poshta's] illegal financial services."

According to law enforcement officers, this led to non-receipt of mandatory tax funds and deliberate evasion of taxes and fees (mandatory payments).

The pretrial investigation is conducted in line with criminal offenses provided for by Part 2, Article 364 (abuse of power or office) and Part 3, Article 212 (evasion from payment of taxes, fees) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On March 16, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine conducted searches in Nova Poshta's offices in several cities in Ukraine.

Nova Poshta, a leader in express delivery in Ukraine, was founded in 2001. Its network includes over 2,350 depots in Ukraine.