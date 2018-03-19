Poroshenko calls on Kuwaiti investors to take part in privatization in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has discussed ways of intensification of financial and investment cooperation between Ukraine and Kuwait with Managing Director of the Kuwait Investment Authority Farouk A. Bastaki and the leadership of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.

"The parties discussed ways of intensification of financial and investment cooperation between Ukraine and Kuwait, as well as further joint practical steps in this direction," the press service of the president reported on Monday.

Poroshenko informed the meeting participants about the latest changes in the Ukrainian legislation aimed at facilitating the activity of foreign investors. The head of state invited the Kuwaiti business to expand investments in Ukraine and called on Kuwaiti investors to take part in privatization in Ukraine.