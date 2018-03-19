Nova Poshta claims Ddos attacks

Nova Poshta, a leader in express delivery in Ukraine, has said that Ddos attack at its servers are being made from time to time.

"The maximum capacity of attacks reached 40 gigabits. In most cases, these attacks do not lead to a lack of service. Short-term interruptions (worsening) of quality in work are possible. This does not affect the work of the offices and the network," the company told Interfax-Ukraine.

The company said that it is operating as usual. At the moment, the situation is being investigated and a detailed analysis is being conducted.

As reported, on March 16, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine conducted searches in Nova Poshta's offices in several cities in Ukraine.

Nova Poshta, founded in 2001, is the leader in the local delivery market. The company's network consists of more than 2,350 depots. In 2017, Nova Poshta delivered more than 145 million items.