Poroshenko agrees with Kuwait's Emir on possibility of getting Kuwaiti visas by Ukrainians in airport

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has noted that during the negotiations with the Emir of Kuwait, he initiated the expansion of cooperation in the sphere of people-to-people contacts, the presidential website said on Sunday.

"We gave instructions so that Ukrainian citizens can obtain visas right in the airport," the Ukrainian president said about the results of the negotiations with the Emir of Kuwait.

He expressed hope that in a few months progress would be demonstrated in this direction.

"I offered to resolve the issue of electronic visas as well, because there is no visa-free regime in Kuwait. I want this issue to be like this for Ukrainian citizens so that they could visit this wonderful country without any obstacles," Petro Poroshenko said.