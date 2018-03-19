Facts

12:01 19.03.2018

Poroshenko agrees with Kuwait's Emir on possibility of getting Kuwaiti visas by Ukrainians in airport

Poroshenko agrees with Kuwait's Emir on possibility of getting Kuwaiti visas by Ukrainians in airport

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has noted that during the negotiations with the Emir of Kuwait, he initiated the expansion of cooperation in the sphere of people-to-people contacts, the presidential website said on Sunday.

"We gave instructions so that Ukrainian citizens can obtain visas right in the airport," the Ukrainian president said about the results of the negotiations with the Emir of Kuwait.

He expressed hope that in a few months progress would be demonstrated in this direction.

"I offered to resolve the issue of electronic visas as well, because there is no visa-free regime in Kuwait. I want this issue to be like this for Ukrainian citizens so that they could visit this wonderful country without any obstacles," Petro Poroshenko said.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine, Kuwait agree on cooperation in military, scientific and sports spheres

Poroshenko urges intl partners to step up sanctions on Kremlin

Poroshenko calls on Kuwaiti investors to take part in privatization in Ukraine

Poroshenko expects intl mission's report will denote illegality of holding presidential elections by Russia in Crimea

Poroshenko stands for boycott of 2018 World Cup Russia

Poroshenko will visit Kuwait on March 18-19, Qatar on March 19-20

Poroshenko urges Erdogan not to recognize presidential elections in Crimea

Format of Anti-Terrorist Terrorist to be changed to Joint Forces Operation - Poroshenko

Poroshenko appoints Serhiy Nayev commander of Joint Forces

Poroshenko visits liberated Katerynivka, Zolote in Luhansk region - press secretary

LATEST

Ukrainian investigators to probe all possible theories behind former pilot Voloshyn's death

Groysman initiates examination of lawfulness of raids in Nova Poshta

Tymoshenko tops presidential rating

MFA gives EU list of persons involved in organizing Russian presidential election in Crimea

Acting director of Mykolaiv airport Voloshyn shots himself dead

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference by Nova Poshta

No suspicion notices drawn up after searches at Nova Poshta

Nova Poshta claims Ddos attacks

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Elections of the National Aviation University's Rector: Criminal Deal and Falsification'

Nova Poshta offices searched in case on non-payment of taxes

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА