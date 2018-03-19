Poroshenko expects intl mission's report will denote illegality of holding presidential elections by Russia in Crimea

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko is grateful to international partners who refused to observe the illegal presidential elections in the occupied Crimea, and expects that the report of the international mission will indicate the illegality of these elections in Crimea.

"I welcome the decision of the OSCE and other international partners not to participate in monitoring illegal elections in the occupied Crimea. And I expect that in the final report of the international mission it will be clearly indicated that the conduct of Russian elections on the territory of the Ukrainian Crimea is illegal," the statement of the Ukrainian president, posted on Monday, reads.