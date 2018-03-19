Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference by Nova Poshta

On Monday, March 19, at 13.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference, during which the co-owners of Nova Poshta will present an official position regarding the situation with searches in the company, while the experts invited will analyze the impact of such actions on the investment climate and business environment in Ukraine. The participants: co-owners of Nova Poshta Viacheslav Klimov and Volodymyr Popereshniuk; the ex-partner, the founder of Horizon Capital (1996-2013), the expert on direct investments, the former member of the Nova Poshta supervisory board, Mark Ivashko; the founder of Dragon Capital investment company, President of the European Business Association Tomas Fiala; the businessman, the investor, the member of the Board of Directors of the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs, Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine (2014-2016) Aivaras Abromavicius; the businessman, the public figure and volunteer, the founder of the People's Project volunteer organization, the co-founder of the Association of People's Volunteers of Ukraine, the curator of the "volunteers' forces" in the Defense Ministry, David Arahamiya (8/5a Reitarska Street). Accreditation by phone (067) 505 2066, shevchuk.zv@novaposhta.ua (Nova Poshta Press Secretary Zoya Shevchuk).