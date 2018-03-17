Ukraine should set its foreign policy regarding Russia - Syroyid

Ukraine should decide on its foreign policy with regard to the Russian Federation, Verkhovna Rada Deputy Speaker Oksana Syroyid has stated.

"We must finally determine our policy regarding the enemy," she said at the 14th congress of the Samopomich party in Kyiv.

According to her, over the four years of the war that the Russian Federation unleashed, "an integrated policy towards Russia as an aggressor state" has not been voiced, and "threats to the national security of Ukraine have not determined at the legislative level."

Syroyid is convinced that it is necessary "to impose sanctions against Russia, starting with the abolition of a visa-free regime and ending with the breaking of all those treaties that Russia violated unilaterally long time ago, impose sanctions against Russian capital, which is now present in the critical infrastructure of Ukraine, personal sanctions."

According to the deputy speaker, those who contributed to Russian aggression in Ukraine should be punished.

"These people are safe today and they have not been punished. Only the punishment of those people who detonated war can change the situation," she said.