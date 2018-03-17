Facts

16:31 17.03.2018

NABU completes investigation into embezzlement of funds when buying engines for Lviv Armor Plant

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has completed an investigation into embezzlement of funds when purchasing engines for Lviv Armor Plant, the press service of the bureau has reported.

According to the NABU, the matter concerns five suspects: the director of Lviv Armor Plant and his deputy, the head of the central armored corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the chief of the department of the said administration, as well as the founder of Bullet Line LLC. They are suspected of embezzlement of public funds, while the plant officials are also suspected of forgery.

The report says during the investigation the amount of embezzled funds was clarified: it exceeds UAH 14.15 million.

As reported, in July 2017 the NABU together with the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office detained the persons mentioned. According to the NABU, Lviv Armor Plant under the agreement with the central armored corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces supplied 40 new V-46-6 tank engines. But during the investigation it was discovered that the engines actually came from a third party and without proper documents. It also turned out that the contract with the company was false, while the engines were used in the past. According to the documents, these engines were sold to enterprises as the surplus property of the Defense Ministry in 2008-2009.

