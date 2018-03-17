Facts

15:20 17.03.2018

Poroshenko stands for boycott of 2018 World Cup Russia

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has supported the idea of boycotting the 2018 FIFA World Cup (June-July) to be held in Russia.

"Yes, I would like to see the comprehensive boycott of the World Cup in Russia, which is more important for me, especially since more effective sanctions are being used. Don't believe anyone who claims that sanctions do not achieve their goal," the head of state said in an interview with the German media group Funke Mediengruppe, asked whether he expects the national teams of the participating states to boycott the World Cup.

Speaking about the possible easing of sanctions against Russia, Poroshenko noted that "sanctions are not a punishment. The international tribunal should once become punishment for Russian aggression. The sanctions serve to bring Putin to the negotiating table."

At the same time, he stressed he would be glad if the sanctions against Russia were abolished, but "only when the last Russian soldier leaves Donbas and Crimea. Until the peace accord is fully implemented, there should be no easing of sanctions against Russia," he concluded.

Asked whether Ukraine tried to obtain weapons from Germany, Poroshenko said that "we expect primarily political, financial and humanitarian support from Germany."

