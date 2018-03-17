Facts

14:23 17.03.2018

Kyiv actions regarding voting on March 18 dictated by principled position in struggle for Ukraine's Crimea

Kyiv actions regarding voting on March 18 dictated by principled position in struggle for Ukraine's Crimea

People's deputy Anton Gerashchenko (the People's Front faction) has explained that Kyiv's decision not to allow Russian citizens, except for diplomats, to the territory of Russian diplomatic institutions to participate in the Russian presidential elections on March 18 is dictated by the struggle for Ukraine's Crimea.

"Our position regarding the election of the Russian president in the annexed Crimea is as follows: these elections are illegal, unfair and we will not assist Russia in holding elections in our territory. Therefore it was decided ... that only Russian diplomats will be allowed to the consular diplomatic missions of the Russia Federation in the territory of Ukraine," he said on the air of the 112.ua TV Channel.

The deputy explained that other persons who wish to vote on March 18 can leave for the Russian Federation on the day of voting and vote there.

Gerashchenko stressed that in such a way Ukraine demonstrates its position regarding the non-recognition of the Russian presidential elections in the territory of the occupied Ukrainian Crimea.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

EU firmly committed to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity

Ukraine, world not to recognize results of Russian presidential elections in Crimea

Ukrainian mission to OSCE calls not to recognize Russia's presidential elections in annexed Crimea

Sanctions against Russia to remain in place until it returns Crimea to Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry protests over Putin's visit to Crimea on March 14

Court in Crimea changes verdict against Ukrainian activist Balukh

There can't be legitimate elections by Russia in annexed Crimea - Austrian president

Poroshenko calls G7not to recognize Russian presidential elections in occupied Crimea

People living in Donbas, Crimea are Ukrainians, they live in Ukrainian territory - Mogherini

Crimean Tatars not to participate in Russian presidential elections on March 18 - Chubarov

LATEST

Ukraine should set its foreign policy regarding Russia - Syroyid

NABU completes investigation into embezzlement of funds when buying engines for Lviv Armor Plant

Poroshenko stands for boycott of 2018 World Cup Russia

Poroshenko will visit Kuwait on March 18-19, Qatar on March 19-20

Poroshenko urges Erdogan not to recognize presidential elections in Crimea

Canada to issue $4.6 mln to Ukraine for Armed Forces

Format of Anti-Terrorist Terrorist to be changed to Joint Forces Operation - Poroshenko

Poroshenko appoints Serhiy Nayev commander of Joint Forces

Poroshenko visits liberated Katerynivka, Zolote in Luhansk region - press secretary

Security situation improves this week in Donbas - OSCE SMM

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА