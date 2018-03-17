Kyiv actions regarding voting on March 18 dictated by principled position in struggle for Ukraine's Crimea

People's deputy Anton Gerashchenko (the People's Front faction) has explained that Kyiv's decision not to allow Russian citizens, except for diplomats, to the territory of Russian diplomatic institutions to participate in the Russian presidential elections on March 18 is dictated by the struggle for Ukraine's Crimea.

"Our position regarding the election of the Russian president in the annexed Crimea is as follows: these elections are illegal, unfair and we will not assist Russia in holding elections in our territory. Therefore it was decided ... that only Russian diplomats will be allowed to the consular diplomatic missions of the Russia Federation in the territory of Ukraine," he said on the air of the 112.ua TV Channel.

The deputy explained that other persons who wish to vote on March 18 can leave for the Russian Federation on the day of voting and vote there.

Gerashchenko stressed that in such a way Ukraine demonstrates its position regarding the non-recognition of the Russian presidential elections in the territory of the occupied Ukrainian Crimea.