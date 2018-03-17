Facts

11:15 17.03.2018

Canada to issue $4.6 mln to Ukraine for Armed Forces

Foreign Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland has stated Canada would issue $4.6 million to Ukraine for military exercises and provision of special equipment for the Ukrainian army, the website of the Canadian government reports.

Freeland said Canada continues to unreservedly provide its support to the people of Ukraine and would continue to exert pressure, including through economic sanctions, until Russia fulfills its obligations under international law and observes the sovereignty of Ukraine.

It is noted that funding from Canada will be used for equipment for first aid and training military.

Canada will continue to work closely with Crimean Tatar organizations to raise awareness about the situation in Crimea, the report said.

As reported, the governments of Canada and Sweden, within the trust fund of many partners, issued $2 million to restore Donbas.

