Facts

16:43 16.03.2018

Ukraine, world not to recognize results of Russian presidential elections in Crimea

Ukraine, world not to recognize results of Russian presidential elections in Crimea

 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) has said that the results of voting for the Russian president to be held on the territory of the Russian-annexed Crimea will not be recognized by Ukraine or the international community and will cast doubt on the legitimacy of the presidential election in general.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine resolutely condemns the decision by the Russian occupation administration to hold on March 18, 2018 the election of the Russian president in the territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, which are temporarily occupied by Russia... The results of illegitimate voting will be null and void from a legal point of view, will not have any legal consequences and will not be recognized by Ukraine or by the international community. All those involved in the organization and holding of illegal voting in the temporarily occupied Crimea will be held accountable in accordance with the legislation of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement posted on its website on Friday.

Ukrainian diplomats also stressed that illegal voting in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine would distort the results of the Russian presidential elections in general and thus cast serious doubt on their legitimacy.

The Foreign Ministry also welcomes the decision by the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and other international partners not to participate in monitoring the illegal electoral process in the occupied Crimea and Sevastopol.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

EU firmly committed to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity

Ukrainian mission to OSCE calls not to recognize Russia's presidential elections in annexed Crimea

Sanctions against Russia to remain in place until it returns Crimea to Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry protests over Putin's visit to Crimea on March 14

Court in Crimea changes verdict against Ukrainian activist Balukh

There can't be legitimate elections by Russia in annexed Crimea - Austrian president

Poroshenko calls G7not to recognize Russian presidential elections in occupied Crimea

People living in Donbas, Crimea are Ukrainians, they live in Ukrainian territory - Mogherini

Crimean Tatars not to participate in Russian presidential elections on March 18 - Chubarov

Ukraine won't recognize presidential elections in Crimea, will impose sanctions against its organizers, calls on EU to do the same – Poroshenko

LATEST

Format of Anti-Terrorist Terrorist to be changed to Joint Forces Operation - Poroshenko

Poroshenko appoints Serhiy Nayev commander of Joint Forces

Poroshenko visits liberated Katerynivka, Zolote in Luhansk region - press secretary

Security situation improves this week in Donbas - OSCE SMM

Hungary has reached 'red line' – Ukrainian FM

Ukraine reports 4 enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions with no casualties reported - HQ

Stockholm arbitration will hold hearings on Ukrnafta minor shareholders' lawsuit against Ukraine in Oct

Rada appoints People's Front MP Liudmyla Denisova as ombudsman

Semenchenko says he cannot come to interrogation on Friday

Rada fires Gontareva from post of NBU head

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА