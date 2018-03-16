Poroshenko visits liberated Katerynivka, Zolote in Luhansk region - press secretary

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has recently visited the villages of Katerynivka and Zolote (Popasna district, Luhansk region), which have been liberated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ukrainian presidential press secretary Svyatoslav Tsegolko has said.

"The president visited the liberated Katerynivka and Zolote in Luhansk region, where a checkpoint was built across the contact line, but Russian occupiers blocked its work by constant shelling," he wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

Tsegolko did not disclose other details of Poroshenko's visit to Donbas.