Facts

11:28 19.03.2018

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Elections of the National Aviation University's Rector: Criminal Deal and Falsification'

On Monday, March 19, at 12.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host the press conference titled "Elections of the National Aviation University's (NAU) Rector: Criminal Deal and Falsification." The participants will include Rector of NAU (2008 - 2015), head of the Department of aircraft engines, candidate for the post of rector of NAU Mykola Kulyk; professor of NAU Ivan Dudnyk; NAU professor Yaroslav Kozachok, journalist Mariana Vasylyeva (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.

 

