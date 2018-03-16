Hungary has reached 'red line' – Ukrainian FM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said Hungarian officials have reached the "red line," referring to a recent statement about a mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Zakarpattia.

"I think the Hungarian side has in substance, and, if you wish, in the style and atmosphere of its latest statements, reached a red line. This is not how partners behave," Klimkin said in an interview with BBC Ukraine.

Klimkin said the actions of Hungary are deliberately politically manipulative and distort facts.

"What an OSCE mission in Zakarpattia? What, is it dangerous there? This is ridiculous when Hungary's consular office says it is dangerous to travel to Zakarpattia. The latest attack on a Hungarian office there was arranged by Russia's Federal Security Bureau (FSB). The person who organized it came from Transdniestria and returned there. I don't rule out that Russia will attempt something else. What kind of mission do wee need? A mission to combat the FSB. What does the OSCE have to do with it?" Klimkin said.

As earlier reported, on March 10, 2018 Hungian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said the OSCE had informed him about the opening of a mission in Zakarpattia. The OSCE did not confirm this information.