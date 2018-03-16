Facts

09:52 16.03.2018

Ukrainian mission to OSCE calls not to recognize Russia's presidential elections in annexed Crimea

 The Ukrainian mission to the OSCE calls on the member countries of the Organization not to recognize the legitimacy of the presidential elections in the annexed Crimea.

"Ukraine calls upon the OSCE participating States to be strictly guided by UN General Assembly resolutions 68/262, 71/205 and 72/190 and not to recognize the legitimacy or outcome of the elections of the President of the Russian Federation in the illegally occupied Crimean peninsula," the Ukrainian delegation said in a statement at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, published on the website of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

It is necessary to also take into account that 1.5 mln of Crimean voters will have a considerable impact on the final results of the presidential elections in Russia.

In addition, the Ukrainian mission to the OSCE reminded that visits to Ukraine's territory of the Crimean peninsula, which is currently illegally occupied by Russia, can only take place with the consent of the Ukrainian authorities.

"We are aware of the fact the Russian Federation is taking measures to invite and pay for the visits of politicians from OSCE participating States to Crimea to observe the fake "elections," the mission said.

