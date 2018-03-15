Facts

19:20 15.03.2018

Stockholm arbitration will hold hearings on Ukrnafta minor shareholders' lawsuit against Ukraine in Oct

Stockholm arbitration will hold hearings on Ukrnafta minor shareholders' lawsuit against Ukraine in Oct

The Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce will hold hearings on the lawsuit of the minority shareholders of Ukrnafta against Ukraine for $5.4 billion in October this year, according to an explanatory note to the Cabinet of Ministers' draft resolution on involvement of law firms in international litigation.

"Hearings on the case are scheduled for October 8-12 and October 22-26, 2018," the document reads.

It is planned to attract the British law firm Latham & Watkins or Hogan Lovells International to defend the interests of Ukraine in the framework of the case.

As reported, the minority shareholders of PJSC Ukrnafta (Cypriot-based Littop Enterprises, Bridgemont Ventures, Bordo Management) in June 2015 filed a lawsuit to the Stockholm arbitration against the state of Ukraine.

They, in particular, accuse Ukraine of causing damage due to taking gas produced by Ukrnafta without payment or with payment at an underestimated price, the failure of Naftogaz Ukrainy and Ukrtransgaz to execute the rulings of Ukrainian courts, a rapid increase in rates of payment for subsoil use, and the reduction of quorum during holding meetings of joint-stock companies.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko congratulates Ukrainians on Naftogaz victory over Gazprom in Stockholm arbitration

Ukrnafta resumes production in six fields

Ukrainian prosecutors search Ukrnafta office

Naftogaz claims against Gazprom in arbitration reach $30 bln – Naftogaz head

Yatseniuk confident of successful final verdict of Stockholm arbitration on gas dispute, 'billions' losses refunds

Ukrnafta should be protected by police only - Cabinet

Groysman to attend meetings in Stockholm, Helsinki to discuss implementation of Minsk agreements

Ukrnafta pays UAH 200 mln of dividends to state for 2014

Naftogaz to increase claim against Gazprom in Stockholm arbitration - report

Ukrnafta asks Saakashvili to refute information on alleged multi-billion loss

LATEST

Rada appoints People's Front MP Liudmyla Denisova as ombudsman

Semenchenko says he cannot come to interrogation on Friday

Rada fires Gontareva from post of NBU head

Lutsenko submits motions to Rada for prosecution, detention and arrest of MP Savchenko

Rada strips Opposition Bloc member Bakulin of immunity

Rada excludes Savchenko from national security committee

Prosecutor general to recommend stripping MP Savchenko of parliamentary immunity

Ukrainian captives can be released in Russia within three months after presidential elections - Savchenko

Kyiv demands withdrawal of illegal armed groups and weapons from Donbas - Olifer

Ukraine launches production of large caliber artillery ammunition

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА