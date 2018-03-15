Facts

16:19 15.03.2018

Semenchenko says he cannot come to interrogation on Friday

Press Secretary of Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko, Larysa Sarhan, reports about the refusal of the Samopomich member Semen Semenchenko to arrive for questioning on Friday, March 16.

"MP Semenchenko refused to come to the interrogation as a witness on March 16, 2018, referring to the meetings at the embassy. The investigator was informed about this by his assistant," Sarhan wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

As reported, Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov admits that there could have been weapons in the bags that Semenchenko took from the city tent near the Verkhovna Rada on March 3 before the investigative actions. The minister recalled that grenades and fuses had been found in the city tent.

