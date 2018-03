The Verkhovna Rada has supported motions of Ukraine's Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko and agreed to bring Opposition Bloc member Yevhen Bakulin to criminal responsibility, to his detention and arrest.

Some 274 MPs voted at a plenary session on Thursday to bring him to account, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

For the parliament's consent to detain and arrest Bakulin, 252 and 240 parliamentarians voted respectively.