Prosecutor general to recommend stripping MP Savchenko of parliamentary immunity

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has said he intends to submit a motion to the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday with the request to strip unaffiliated Ukrainian MP Nadia Savchenko of parliamentary immunity.

"Today, as Ukraine's prosecutor general, I will submit a motion to the Verkhovna Rada on bringing to justice, detaining and arresting people's deputy Savchenko," Lutsenko said from the rostrum of the Ukrainian parliament on Thursday.

He stressed that the investigation has irrefutable evidence that Savchenko was plotting terrorist attacks, in particular, explosions in the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada.

"The investigation has irrefutable evidence that Savchenko personally plotted, personally recruited and personally gave instructions on how to carry out a terrorist attack here in this [parliament] hall. [She planned] to destroy two seat boxes in parliament with two grenades, shell the dome of the parliament from mortars, and finish those who would survive from automatic weapons," Lutsenko said.