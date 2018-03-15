Facts

12:23 15.03.2018

Prosecutor general to recommend stripping MP Savchenko of parliamentary immunity

Prosecutor general to recommend stripping MP Savchenko of parliamentary immunity

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has said he intends to submit a motion to the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday with the request to strip unaffiliated Ukrainian MP Nadia Savchenko of parliamentary immunity.

"Today, as Ukraine's prosecutor general, I will submit a motion to the Verkhovna Rada on bringing to justice, detaining and arresting people's deputy Savchenko," Lutsenko said from the rostrum of the Ukrainian parliament on Thursday.

He stressed that the investigation has irrefutable evidence that Savchenko was plotting terrorist attacks, in particular, explosions in the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada.

"The investigation has irrefutable evidence that Savchenko personally plotted, personally recruited and personally gave instructions on how to carry out a terrorist attack here in this [parliament] hall. [She planned] to destroy two seat boxes in parliament with two grenades, shell the dome of the parliament from mortars, and finish those who would survive from automatic weapons," Lutsenko said.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Rada excludes Savchenko from national security committee

Ukrainian captives can be released in Russia within three months after presidential elections - Savchenko

Savchenko arrives at Boryspil Airport from Munich

Prosecutor general to seek MP Savchenko's arrest if she fails to come to SBU for interrogation

MP Savchenko called in for questioning to SBU due to Ruban's detention

Police find grenades, 'Molotov cocktails,' smoke bombs in tent city near Rada

Rada passes presidential bill on Anti-Corruption Court at first reading

Groysman has plans to participate in upcoming parliamentary elections

Two law enforcers injured, nine protesters detained after clashes near Rada

Rada fails to approve session's agenda

LATEST

Lutsenko submits motions to Rada for prosecution, detention and arrest of MP Savchenko

Rada strips Opposition Bloc member Bakulin of immunity

Kyiv demands withdrawal of illegal armed groups and weapons from Donbas - Olifer

Ukraine launches production of large caliber artillery ammunition

Sanctions against Russia to remain in place until it returns Crimea to Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry protests over Putin's visit to Crimea on March 14

Court in Crimea changes verdict against Ukrainian activist Balukh

MAKO Holding owner Oleksandr Yanukovych fires himself as supervisory board head

UK freezes high-level contacts with Russia, expels 23 Russian diplomats, cancels FM Lavrov's visit to London

There can't be legitimate elections by Russia in annexed Crimea - Austrian president

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА