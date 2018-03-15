Facts

12:04 15.03.2018

Ukrainian captives can be released in Russia within three months after presidential elections - Savchenko

Ukrainian MP Nadia Savchenko has said that during meetings in Strasbourg she received information about the possible release of Ukrainian hostages within three months after Russian presidential elections scheduled for March 18.

"In the last few days I was in Strasbourg, in the European Parliament, where I spoke about the release of our captives and political prisoners from Russian prisons... I received a vivid hope that this issue will be resolved during three months after presidential elections and before the start of sporting events in Russia," Savchenko told journalists in Kyiv on Thursday.

At the same time, she stressed that "not only captives, but also political prisoners" would return to Ukraine.

Savchenko also said that she did not hold talks on the release of Ukrainians directly with the Russian authorities, did not visit Russia after the trial of Stanislav Klykh and Mykola Karpiuk, and was also not familiar personally with Ukraine's special representative on humanitarian issues within the Trilateral Contact Group, leader of the Ukrainian Choice - The Right of the People public movement, Viktor Medvedchuk.

Interfax-Ukraine
