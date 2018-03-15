Ukrainian Foreign Ministry protests over Putin's visit to Crimea on March 14

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has expresses its protest over the March 14 visit of the Russian delegation headed by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, which was not agreed with Ukraine.

"Ukraine considers this visit, as well as other so-called 'trips' of Russian officials to the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, a gross violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, cynical and demonstrative disregard by the Russian side of universally recognized norms of international law, obligations under bilateral and multilateral treaties to which Ukraine and Russia are parties," the ministry said in a statement released on Wednesday, March 14.

As reported, Poroshenko called Putin's visit to Crimea "a dangerous provocation" and stressed the importance of a unified position of the whole world regarding non-recognition of Russian presidential elections in the occupied peninsula.