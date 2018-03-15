Court in Crimea changes verdict against Ukrainian activist Balukh

The Supreme Court in the occupied Crimea at a session on Wednesday, March 14, changed the verdict against Ukrainian activist Volodymyr Balukh, excluding from the charges the point that he acquired ammunition, the Crimea.Realities media outlet has reported.

According to the report, Judge Timur Slezko excluded from the charges the point on acquisition of ammunition, and therefore the verdict was changed to three years and five months of imprisonment in a low-security penal colony.

At the same time, the court refused to satisfy the requests to call in witnesses who were not questioned during the judicial investigation, as well as to conduct additional examinations, request additional documents and audio recording made by the court.

As reported, Ukrainian farmer Balukh was arrested on December 8, 2016 in his house in the village of Serebrianka of Rozdolne district of Crimea temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation. Russian authorities charged him with possession of ammunition.

In January 2018, Crimea's Rozdolne District Court sentenced Balukh to three years and seven months of imprisonment in a low-security penal colony and to a fine of 10,000 Russian rubles.