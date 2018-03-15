MAKO Holding owner Oleksandr Yanukovych fires himself as supervisory board head

Oleksandr Yanukovych, son of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and the owner of the MAKO Group, has dismissed himself from the post of the head of the supervisory board of private joint-stock company MAKO Holding (Donetsk), the holding company of the group, in relation to the liquidation of the supervisory board.

The company said in the information disclosure system of the National Commission for Securities and the Stock Market on Wednesday that the decision was made by Yanukovych as the holder of 100% of shares in the company on March 13, 2018.

He also replaced director general of MAKO Holding: Viktor Zhytnyk, who earlier was director of other companies, replaced Albert Volobuyev, who headed the company since April 2014. Zhytnyk was appointed for three years.

The MAKO Group incorporated 12 enterprises in Ukraine, the Netherlands and Switzerland as of late 2012.

The core businesses of the group are development, construction, finances and coal industry.

The Interior Ministry of Ukraine said on April 18, 2014 that Oleksandr Yanukovych has been put on the wanted list in Ukraine. Law enforcers lost track of him on February 23, 2014 in Kyiv. Oleksandr Yanukovych is charged under part 2 of Article 366 (forgery in office which caused grave consequences) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.