Savchenko arrives at Boryspil Airport from Munich

Ukrainian MP Nadia Savchenko has returned to Ukraine, according to the 112 Ukraine television channel.

"There was a very good flight, and I met a lot of good people on my way - Ukrainians who are forced to go and earn money abroad," Savchenko told a 112 Ukraine correspondent on Wednesday evening.

When asked whether she was in Russia and where she flew from, Savchenko advised the journalist to check the flight timetable. It turned out that Savchenko arrived in Ukraine on flight from Munich. Savchenko declined to make further comments.

On Thursday, Savchenko plans to give a briefing in Kyiv, according to her Facebook page.

Earlier, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko said that Savchenko had been summoned for questioning to the Security Service of Ukraine due to an investigation into the criminal proceedings against Volodymyr Ruban, the head of the Officer Corps Center for Prisoner Release.

Later, he said that if Savchenko fails to come for questioning to the SBU, he will be obliged to submit a motion to the Verkhovna Rada on the removal of parliamentary immunity from her, criminal prosecution and arrest.