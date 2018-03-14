Ukraine ready to increase its participation in UN peacekeeping missions – Poroshenko

Ukraine is ready to increase its presence in the UN peacekeeping missions in a number of regions of the world, if necessary, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said.

"We've discussed with the president [of Austria] the situation in the occupied Donbas. The Austrian president once again assured Vienna's readiness to make its own feasible contribution to the deployment of the United Nations peacekeeping mission according to the decision of the UN Security Council. And I suggested that if this is necessary, Ukraine is ready to increase its presence in the peacekeeping forces of other regions and territories," Poroshenko said at a joint meeting with Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with media representatives in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to him, the implementation of this initiative will create an atmosphere conducive to the resumption of peace on Ukrainian land.