Facts

13:43 14.03.2018

Ukraine ready to increase its participation in UN peacekeeping missions – Poroshenko

Ukraine ready to increase its participation in UN peacekeeping missions – Poroshenko

Ukraine is ready to increase its presence in the UN peacekeeping missions in a number of regions of the world, if necessary, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said.

"We've discussed with the president [of Austria] the situation in the occupied Donbas. The Austrian president once again assured Vienna's readiness to make its own feasible contribution to the deployment of the United Nations peacekeeping mission according to the decision of the UN Security Council. And I suggested that if this is necessary, Ukraine is ready to increase its presence in the peacekeeping forces of other regions and territories," Poroshenko said at a joint meeting with Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with media representatives in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to him, the implementation of this initiative will create an atmosphere conducive to the resumption of peace on Ukrainian land.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Ukrainian volunteers proved to whole world that Ukraine won't allow anyone determine its fate – Poroshenko

Poroshenko calls G7not to recognize Russian presidential elections in occupied Crimea

Poroshenko urges EU to designate Russia as aggressor, help Ukraine acquire defensive weapons

Ukraine won't recognize presidential elections in Crimea, will impose sanctions against its organizers, calls on EU to do the same – Poroshenko

Poroshenko hails NATO's decision to grant Ukraine status of aspirant country

Poroshenko: Language issue should not be on election campaign agenda

Kyiv appreciates Sweden's readiness to participate in UN peacekeeping mission in Donbas – Poroshenko

Poroshenko enacts regulations on special operations forces in Ukraine

Poroshenko welcomes prolongation of U.S. sanctions against Russia

Poroshenko does not exclude holding of special NSDC meeting on energy security soon due to Gazprom actions

LATEST

There can't be legitimate elections by Russia in annexed Crimea - Austrian president

Law enforcement agencies block subversive pro-Russia centers across Ukraine

Militants again fire on car with employees of Donetsk water filtration station with no casualties reported – JCCC

Ukraine sees four enemy attacks with one injured serviceman in past 24 hours - HQ

One Ukrainian soldier wounded since Tuesday morning

Canada, Sweden allocate $2 mln to restore Donbas – Ministry for Temporarily Occupied Territories

Ukrainian national team not to participate in 9th stage of Biathlon World Cup in Russia

Pressure on Crimean Tatars intensified prior to presidential elections in Russia – Chubarov

Austrian Federal President arrives in Kyiv

French FM to visit Ukraine on March 23

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА