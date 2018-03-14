Ukrainian volunteers proved to whole world that Ukraine won't allow anyone determine its fate – Poroshenko

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, in his address to Ukrainian volunteers, has noted the patriots of modern Ukraine who, at the call of their hearts, aware of their civic duty and responsibility for the future of the state, stood up for the defense of its independence without waiting for the official announcement of mobilization.

"It was you who took the first blow of the Russian aggressor and felt the insidiousness and cruelty of the enemy, experienced the hell of heavy fighting for Shyrokyne, Iovaisk, Maryinka, and Donetsk airport. By self-sacrifice, courage and heroism, you proved to the whole world that we will not give anyone the right to decide ours fate," Poroshenko said in his address on the occasion of the Day of Ukrainian Volunteer, published on the website of the Ukrainian president on Wednesday morning.

The president noted that now many of the volunteers, having acquired combat experience, continue fulfilling the tasks of repelling and deterring the enemy's invasion in the east of the country as part of the renewed Ukrainian army.

"On this day we bow to all the heroes who gave their lives for the preservation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine and for the better future of their children in a free country. On behalf of the Ukrainian people, I have the honor to express you the honor for high patriotism and courage in the defense of our native land. I wish everyone good health, success and unshakable faith in our victory," the address says.

Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Ukrainian volunteer on March 14.