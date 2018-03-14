Facts

12:10 14.03.2018

Law enforcement agencies block subversive pro-Russia centers across Ukraine

 Employees of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) of the Crimea Autonomous Republic together with SBU State Security agents took steps to block subversive activities of several anti-Ukrainian centers. Some 28 search and seizure operations were carried out throughout Ukraine.

"Some 28 searches were carried out in Dnipro, Lviv, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions at locations where individuals were engaged in anti-Ukrainian activities," the PGO's Crimea office said on Tuesday.

Law enforcement agents gathered evidence of criminal activities being carried out for Russian special services. Materials included pro-Russia annexation of Crimea propaganda, money, documents, fake identification cards, grenades and bullets.

SBU spokeswoman Olena Hitlianska on March 12 said agents were conducting more than 25 raids in various regions of Ukraine targeting persons assisting Russia in its aggression against Ukraine.

