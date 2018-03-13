Poroshenko calls G7not to recognize Russian presidential elections in occupied Crimea

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has called on the G7 countries to condemn and not to recognize Russian presidential elections in Russian-occupied Crimea.

"I would like to discuss Russian elections of March 18. This would be critically important for us to have your firm statement condemning and not recognizing Russian elections in Crimea," the presidential press service quoted Poroshenko as saying at a meeting with the Ambassadors of the G7 countries: the United, Japan, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Canada.

"We really appreciate your strong previous position," he said.

Poroshenko also addressed Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Hugues Mingarelli who was also present at the meeting and thanked him and the Vice-President of the European Commission for the EU's strong position declared on March 12.

"It would also be important that you don't allow your citizens to go to Crimea to monitor the elections there," the Ukrainian president said, adding that it goes about the representatives of France, Austria and Finland.

"That would be very harmful to the one-voice policy on Crimean elections," he added.