Canada, Sweden allocate $2 mln to restore Donbas – Ministry for Temporarily Occupied Territories

The governments of Canada and Sweden, as part of the target fund of many partners, have allocated $2 million for the restoration of Donbas, the press service of the Ministry for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons has reported.

"As part of the target fund of many partners, the first $2 million was allocated for the restoration and development of peace in Donbas. The funds were provided by the governments of Canada and Sweden and will be administered by the World Bank in accordance with the priorities defined by the state target program 'Restoration and Development of Peace in the Eastern Regions of Ukraine,'" the ministry's press service reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, this target fund manages the funds of international donors, which are sent to support the goals of restoration and development of peace in Donbas.

It notes that the grants will be used to finance priority projects implemented in pursuance of the state target program "Restoration and Development of Peace in the Eastern Regions of Ukraine," and "The Strategy for the Integration of Internally Displaced Persons and the Introduction of Long-Term Decisions on Internal Displacement for the Period until 2020."